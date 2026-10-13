Burglars break into at least six Chicago businesses overnight

Burglars broke into several Chicago businesses overnight, in some cases causing severe damage without stealing anything.

Among the businesses hit was Dark Matter Coffee in Humboldt Park, where a burglary crew caused extensive damage only to rip out an empty cash register.

"The front door was smashed in. Looked like they had taken our cash register," Dark Matter Coffee president Bob Quinlan said.

Quinlan said the break-in caused thousands of dollars in damage at a time when businesses are already getting squeezed.

"Things have gotten more expensive. Everything that we buy to make our business run has gone up. I mean, obviously, gas and diesel prices hit everybody," he said. "It's not big enough to probably make an insurance claim and deal with the rates going up. So, it's just going to come out of pocket."

Dark Matter Coffee was one of at least six businesses hit overnight from Old Town to Humboldt Park. Police said, in a number of them, it's unclear if anything was taken.

Around 3:05 a.m., police said a group broke the front glass door of Happy Camper in the 1200 block of North Wells Street.

Police said the group entered the business but did not take anything.

At 3:10 a.m., police said two people broke the front glass door at Jeni's Ice Cream in the 1400 block of North Wells Street. Police said it is not clear if any proceeds were taken.

Around 3:11 a.m., police said a group broke the front glass window of the Royale Dry Cleaners in the 1600 block of North Wells Street. The burglars fled the scene in a blue car after taking a cash register.

About a mile to the south of the Old Town break-ins, burglars also broke into the Cold Stone Creamery at 20 W. Ohio St. in the River North neighborhood at 2:55 a.m. Tuesday. Police said they damaged a window and took unspecified property from inside.

Around 2 a.m., three burglars broke into Ray's BBQ & Brunch, in the 1300 block of North Western Avenue in the Wicker Park neighborhood. Police said it was unclear if anything was stolen.

During a similar crime spree earlier this month, Greek Islands restaurant was hit even though they've removed their ATM after being targeted in the past.

"The only thing I can think of is, as I say, is that they're amateurs, they're first timers, or whatever, because any experienced crook is going to seek out and scout out their targets," said David Tente, president of the ATM Security Association.

Tente has recommended businesses avoid putting an ATM in front of a glass window, and instead place them at the back of the store, with a couple rows of shelves between the ATM and window. He also said ATMs should be bolted to the floor to make them more difficult to steal.

If a business doesn't have an ATM to steal, Tente suggested businesses might consider having a sign that says "we don't have an ATM" to deter burglars from breaking in for nothing.

A spokesman for the National Insurance Crime Bureau also offered a number of tips for preventing burglaries:

Upgrade exterior windows to security glass with burglar-resistant glazing.

Install exterior doors made of solid-core wood or reinforced steel that fit tightly into the doorframe.

Utilize 24/7 alarms with CCTV to monitor the perimeter of your business, the inside, and any objects or merchandise that may be targeted, such as ATMs, safes, and cash registers.

Law enforcement units receive numerous false alarms, so those calls are low-priority dispatch. If the alarm company is detecting suspects in the business, it elevates the call to a high priority

Install as much lighting as possible especially motion activated lighting

Clear bushes, pallets, or other items around the outside of the business which can conceal suspects

Consult a security expert.

After any break-ins or suspicious activity, report any and all information to law enforcement.

Invite law enforcement to inspect your business. Most law enforcement have officers trained to tour your business and make recommendations. This is a plus when a real burglary occurs.

Invite LE to train in your business after hours. Law enforcement is always looking for place to conduct K-9 training, active shooter training, building search training. This serves as a great deterrent and law enforcement then become familiar with your business and tend to drive by and check on it more often.

If your building has an area used as a break room, allowing law enforcement to use it as a satellite station also serves as a deterrent.

Quinlan said, for now, their focus is on rolling with the punches and keeping customers caffeinated.

"In today's world? The simple pleasures, the small daily rewards are what gets you through," he said.

Police haven't said if any of the burglaries overnight are connected.