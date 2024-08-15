Chicago organization works to prevent violence, de-escalate disputes in neighborhoods

CHICAGO (CBS) — A black truck was caught on video speeding off just moments after gunfire erupted in a West Humboldt Park alley.

Police said an 18-year-old died after being shot multiple times last night near West Ohio Street and Trumbull.

CBS Chicago spoke with a gun violence prevention worker who arrived minutes later. He said the shooting was the result of a personal disagreement that turned violent.

"Anytime that you have to settle a dispute with a gun, it's not necessary. We should be able to sit down and talk things out instead of using violence every time there is an altercation or a problem, said Frederick Wallace.

Frederick Wallace works with the Alliance of Local Service Organizations known as ALSO. Its mission is to make streets safer and work to prevent gun violence as well as de-escalate arguments in Chicago neighborhoods.

The organization provides families and victims of gun violence with resources following a shooting like this one.