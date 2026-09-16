Chicago, Oak Lawn police officers injured in crash in Mount Greenwood

Several police officers were injured after a crash in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Police said a Chicago police car was driving southbound in the 11400 block of South Pulaski Road around 2:10 a.m. when an Oak Lawn police car tried to make a U-turn and hit the CPD car, causing it to hit a pole.

Police said two Chicago police officers and the driver and passenger inside the other car were taken to Christ Hospital.

No other injuries were reported.