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Chicago, Oak Lawn police officers injured in crash in Mount Greenwood

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Several police officers were injured after a crash in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood early Wednesday morning. 

Police said a Chicago police car was driving southbound in the 11400 block of South Pulaski Road around 2:10 a.m. when an Oak Lawn police car tried to make a U-turn and hit the CPD car, causing it to hit a pole. 

Police said two Chicago police officers and the driver and passenger inside the other car were taken to Christ Hospital. 

No other injuries were reported. 

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