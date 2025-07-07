Watch CBS News
Police searching for man wanted for sexually abusing 2 women in Roscoe Village

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police are searching for a man who they said sexually abused two women after trespassing in Roscoe Village early Sunday morning. 

Around 1:20 a.m., Chicago police said the man broke into a building in the 3400 block of North Damen Avenue and sexually abused two women. 

Police said the man, who was wearing green shorts and a black hooded sweatshirt, then ran away from the scene.  

untitled-design-2025-07-07t124205-309.png
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact police at 312-744-8261 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com

No arrests have been made.  

 Police are investigating. 

