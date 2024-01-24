2 Chicago nonprofits serving the disabled finally get handicapped parking

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two non-profits in Brighten Park are beyond grateful on Wednesday.

Their quest to get handicapped parking in front of their building is finally over. It started more than two years ago with phone calls and letters - and no action - until now.

If city signage brightens your day, there's got to be a story behind it.

"This is my first real excitement over a street sign."

Bob Shea, founder of Devices 4 the Disabled in Brighton Park has been telling the story for more than two years.

"Just haven't been able to work our way through the bureaucracy," Shea said.

CBS 2 reported last week the story of two non-profits under the same roof – serving people with disabilities – despite having no handicapped parking.

Misael Suarez told us then – and again --what signage means.

"To a lot of people, it's just a sign, but to us, it's more than just a sign. It gives us, you know, a lot of accessibility and makes it easier for our life," Suarez said.

CBS 2 called Alderwoman Julia Ramirez (12th) who said a city ordinance was needed before signs could be installed.

She also showed CBS 2 a letter to Chicago's Dept. of Transportation asking for the installation to be expedited.

"Lo and behold, today, the city was here, and we have handicapped parking in front of our center now…"

It's also a sign that maybe this process didn't have to be so complicated.

"The process is frustrating."

"It's not something that should take that long."

After more than two years reserved parking feels like a permanent relief.

"We did it. It took us two years, one CBS story, and it's done."

Devices 4 the Disabled and its neighbor, the Center for Independence, have also been advocating for sidewalk repairs around their building.

Alderwoman Ramirez said she's allocated money for the project.