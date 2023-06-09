CBS 2's Mary Kay Kleist emcees Chicago Network's women's empowerment luncheon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Talk about a room full of powerhouse leaders. The Chicago Network's 35th annual Women in the Forefront celebration luncheon took place Thursday at the Chicago Hilton & Towers.

CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist emceed the event, which also included a fireside chat with CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan, and former IBM chairman, president and CEO Ginni Rometty.

There were many familiar faces from CBS in the crowd, including CBS Chicago president and general manager Jennifer Lyons, political investigator Dana Kozlov, reporter Sabrina Franza, and several other producers who work hard behind the scenes here every day.

So many empowering women, and CBS 2 was proud to be a sponsor of the event.