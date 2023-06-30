What happens if it rains, storms during NASCAR weekend?

CHICAGO (CBS) – The NASCAR Street Race will hit the road in Chicago's Grant Park this weekend.

Leading up to the races, there have been multiple street closures to set up for the course. But racers may experience some wet roads as rain and thunderstorm chances could possibly hinder the event.

So, what happens to the race if it storms?

CBS 2 Meteorologist Ed Curran says the course may be wet due to light rain showers during the day, but the best chance for storms is early morning and then again around late afternoon and evening. Shower and thunderstorm possibilities return later in the day on Sunday.

On Wednesday, during a news conference on safety plans with the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, a NASCAR spokesperson responded to the question about weather concerns.

In regards to potential rain and thunderstorms, the spokesperson said they're not overly concerned about this weekend's weather as each stock car will have rain tires, windshield wipers, and red taillights. She said they were used in past short-tracked races and some road course tracks. If there are downpours or lightning in the area, then the races will stop.

The spokesperson followed with if Saturday's race is postponed due to bad weather, they could move the event to Sunday before the Cup race. If they can't get both races in on Sunday, they could run the race on Monday if necessary.

The first-ever NASCAR Street Race takes place on July 1, with the Loop 121 beginning at 10 a.m. and on July 2, with the Grant Park 220 at 4:30 p.m.

Additional information about the event - including where to find tickets and street closures can be found here.