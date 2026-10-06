Chicago musician Victor Internet blends his Mexican American heritage and Little Village roots into his sound

Victor Internet, a Chicago native who grew up in Little Village, is blending his Mexican American roots and his Southwest Side upbringing on his new album.

Victor Internet, also known as Victor Cervantes, began his obsessive journey into music nearly 10 years ago with a computer and a dream.

"I went to the Chicago High School for the Arts, and at one point I just would stop showing up because I would sneak back home and work on music," he said.

Cervantes was born and raised in Little Village to a father who was a mariachi and a mother who was a singer He now lives in Pilsen with his cat Betty.

"I think growing up here like with the music that my family grew up listening to, but also being very chronically online and listening to different tastes and tempos. I think that did something to my brain, and I think it shows in my music," he said.

Nearly a decade after his debut, Cervantes is preparing to release his latest album, "Glitterpop," this fall.

"I think the album feels like me running around in Pilsen. And that just means meeting different people, exploring, like living alone, growing up. Yeah, growing up in your 20s, being Mexican American in Chicago," Cervantes said.

Among the tracks that blend bachata, pop and other genres is "Sin Ti," or "Without You." It's his first song that's entirely in Spanish, strengthening the ties between his music and his culture.

"There are just some feelings that sound so different in Spanish," he said.

The 25-year-old said he looks forward to how audiences receive the mixed-English-and-Spanish album.

"There's like these two worlds, right, that I get to merge together," he reflected. "So I think that's gonna bring in a lot of new listeners and new fans and just an appreciation for like for the mix."

Being true to his roots and following his passion is something Cervantes hopes he can inspire other Chicago artists to do.

"I just hope I could be an example that, you know, whatever you put your mind to, you can really do it. Um, all it takes is passion and believing in yourself," he said.

Cervantes dreams of one day reaching the Grammy stage and hopes his new album continues to propel his path there.