Chicago's most expensive house sells for over $15 million

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The most expensive house in Chicago sold for more than $15 million this week.

Sotheby's International Realty reported new owners closed on the house at 1932 N. Burling St. in Lincoln Park for $15.25 million this week.

The 25,000-square-foot custom mansion features six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, four partial bathrooms, and what Sotheby's called "an unparalleled 177' x 149' parcel that spans more than eight city lots."

The house also features a limestone façade with relief work and balconettes, and private grounds with an arbor, a hand-forged pavilion, decorative fountains, and a reflection pool, Sotheby's said.

Inside, a 25-foot-by-25-foot entryway is bedecked in inlaid, precision-cut marble from the French Pyrenees, Sotheby's said. Beyond the entryway, a grand rotunda features a 22-karat gold repoussé staircase, Sotheby's said.

On the main level, the house features a game room, a media room, a project room, a sitting room, and two guest bedrooms overlooking the gardens, Sotheby's said. Upstairs, a grand living room, family room, library, music room, and formal dining room can be found—along with a chef's kitchen and a 2,000-square-foot wraparound terrace, Sotheby's said.

This terrace features a professional outdoor kitchen, a Kalamazoo grilling station, numerous lounge and dining options, and a wood-burning outdoor fireplace.

On the third level, there are more bedroom suites—one with a private study—and the primary bedroom suite, with a hand-carved English marble fireplace, a custom dressing room, a refreshment center, and two "spa-worthy marble-clad ensuite baths," Sotheby's said. On the lower level, a 5,000-bottle wine cellar and tasting suite features 14-foot ceilings modeled after the Great Stable of Versailles, Sotheby's 'said.

The design features 1,000-pound, custom-designed bronze entry doors, Italian plaster ceiling work and reliefs, custom millwork and notes of gilded and French polished burled walnut, 22-karat gold and platinum hardware, imported inlay stone, and "carefully curated 18th-century light fixtures," Sotheby's said.

Indeed, the very house itself might look like an opulent palace in London or Versailles dating from the 18th century. But it is actually quite new—having been completed only in 2010.

According to Chicago Magazine, the house was custom-built by Richard and Michaela Parrillo, who bought the land itself for more than $12 million in 2005. Published reports say the property had previously been the site of a building dating back to the late 19th century that originally housed the Chicago Nursery & Half-Orphan Asylum.

The previous structure that came down for the mansion had most recently been home to the Infant Welfare Society of Chicago—whose property fronted Halsted Street just to the west. The former Infant Welfare Society property on the Halsted Street side now houses a two-story building that contains, among other things, a One Medical Group doctor's office.

While the palatial house at 1932 N. Burling St. is by far the largest, relatively new and opulent luxury residences line many of the north-south residential blocks heading south from Armitage Avenue—particularly Burling and Orchard streets. Burling, Orchard, and Howe streets in that area run in long uninterrupted stretches of a full quarter-mile from Armitage Avenue to Willow Street—as the east-west street in between, Wisconsin Street, does not go through.

As to the sale price for the house, it turns out to be a bargain. The sellers wanted more than $50 million.

The sellers said they could not release any information about the buyers.

Sotheby's

A palatial house in an eclectic neighborhood

The stretch of Halsted Street directly to the west of the mansion, between Armitage and North avenues, is famously eclectic. It is home to the renowned Alinea Restaurant at 1723 N. Halsted St., where Grant Achatz's ultramodern cooking style helped define the molecular gastronomy movement, the venerable Steppenwolf Theatre at 1650 N. Halsted St.

Other fashionable restaurants also dot that stretch of Halsted Street among so many vintage residential buildings—including Summer House Santa Monica, Boka, Willow Room, King Crab House Chicago, and Trattoria Gianni.

In past years, crowds were drawn to the same stretch of Halsted Street for Blue Mesa—Phil Marienthal's pioneering Southwestern American restaurant that operated in the present-day Boka space from 1983 until 2000. The Royal George Theatre, Balena Restaurant, Karyn's Fresh Corner with its raw vegan fare, and the iconic Gepperth's Meat Market—which closed in 2022 after 115 years—also dotted the strip.

But historically, the strip offered much more than off-Broadway stage theatre and haute cuisine. At 1948 N. Halsted St., the hole-in-the-wall Manhandler Saloon was known for its laid-back atmosphere—and especially its back patio that was described in old reviews as "playful" or "raunchy."

Meanwhile, the basement of the graystone at 1659 N. Halsted St. was the original location of the Odd Obsession Movies video store—which was a mecca for fans of rare and cult films, and drew a crowd on Saturday nights for an event featuring literary readings, ironic screenings of 70s-era adult films, and lots of wine and cheese—appropriately called "Dirty Movie Night."

The Manhandler closed in 2020 and has since been torn down for a new mixed-use development. Odd Obsession moved to Bucktown after its first couple of years in business—occupying two successive spaces on Milwaukee Avenue—and also closed in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other side of North Avenue along Halsted Street, the colorful glazed brick walls of the New City YMCA came down in 2007, and the NewCity residential and retail development with its AMC movie multiplex now stands on its footprint. Farther south still, the last high-rise in the Cabrini-Green public housing development—like the recently-sold mansion less than a mile to its north—also carried an address on Burling Street, specifically 1230 N. Burling St.

The Cabrini-Green building, nicknamed "Scamplife," was torn down in 2011.