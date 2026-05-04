Chicago police looking for missing 14-year-old Kevin Hall last seen Friday near Midway Airport

Chicago police are looking for a 14-year-old boy last seen on Friday near Midway International Airport.

CPD said Kevin Hall was last seen in the 5500 block of West 63rd Place on Friday and may be in need of medical attention.

The 14-year-old is described as a Black male with a light complexion, about 5 ft. 4 in. tall and approximately 143 lbs. with black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants and white gym shoes.

Police said it's possible he may be in the area of Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive in downtown Chicago.

If you have seen Hall or have information about his whereabouts, contact Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.