Chicago to use warming buses for migrants during impending winter storm

CHICAGO (CBS) – As Chicago prepares for its first winter storm of the season, hundreds of migrants will wait out the storm inside Chicago Transit Authority buses downtown.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza had story on the city's latest challenge amid the ongoing migrant crisis.

There were eight accordion-style buses at the city's landing zone. They will serve as warming buses for asylum seekers to stay in while they wait for a temporary housing solution. The number of buses used has increased in the past few days.

Last Friday, there were only 151 people stationed at the landing zone. On Monday, there were 537, according to city data.

The increase came as Mayor Brandon Johnson has repeatedly asked the federal government for help with more funding and more room, as Chicago is nearing capacity at its shelters.

Right next to the landing zone, the state was working to construct its intake center. That included six heated tents meant not for housing but to provide placement and other services to migrants as they arrive.

Also on Monday, the city moved forward with 95 separate cases filed against multiple bus companies that violated the city's "rogue bus" ordinance. The attorney for the bus companies told CBS 2 they're suing the city in federal court, claiming the ordinance violates the U.S. Constitution and state constitution.

The city told CBS 2 that at the landing zone, workers are able to address migrants' most immediate needs until there is room for them to move to a more secure shelter situation. That includes giving them blankets and warm clothing, meals and necessary medical care. They've focused on families first.

Last weekend alone, the city received 40 buses with migrants coming from the suburbs and nine that came directly to Chicag.

In a statement, a city spokesperson said:

"As migrants arrive, we are able to provide immediate needs. With our continued partnership with the State on intake center opening soon, we are providing warming buses for new arrivals to utilize as they wait for shelter beds to become available. At this time the priority for shelter placement are families with Children. If Chicago is not their final destination, the State is funding New Life Centers and Catholic Charities to support at the landing zone to identify people that are seeking to reconnect with family or sponsors via the outmigration process."