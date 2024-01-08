How much will it snow during Chicago's winter storm?

Snowfall starts Monday night, but how much will Chicago get?

Snowfall starts Monday night, but how much will Chicago get?

Snowfall starts Monday night, but how much will Chicago get?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Snow is on the way. Here's what you need to know.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 8 p.m. Monday to midnight Tuesday night for Kane, McHenry, La Salle, Lake (Il) and DeKalb counties, which could see snowfall totals of 6 inches or more, causing dangerous driving conditions through Tuesday night.

CBS

The rest of the Chicago area is under a Winter Weather Advisory tonight through Tuesday, due to accumulating snowfall that could also cause significant traffic issues on Tuesday.

CBS

Most of the entire Chicago area will have snow starting Monday night into Tuesday morning. Then, rain will fall for much of the area, except for McHenry and DeKalb, which will get persistent, heavy snow for most of the day.

CBS

Snow arrives Monday night, bringing snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches to the Chicago area, with the highest totals in the south & southwestern suburbs. This is expected between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. With a few inches of accumulation expected, it'll be enough to mess up the morning rush hour. Snow will fall heavily and add up quickly.

CBS

TIMELINE:

Monday 8pm: Wet snow showers increase from the south.

CBS

Monday 11pm: Wet snow showers likely areawide. Some heavy snow is possible overnight.

CBS

Tuesday 5am: Wet snow showers likely. Slippery travel likely areawide.

CBS

Tuesday 9am to 4pm: A cold rain develops as temperatures increase above freezing for a large part of the area, especially from Chicago and south. Temperatures look to remain at or below freezing for areas just north and west of Chicago, allowing for wet heavy snow to continue through the afternoon in these suburbs. That's why these areas are under a Winter Storm Warning. Travel will be dangerous in these areas, where snow continues through the day, especially in La Salle, McHenry, Kane, DeKalb and Lake (Il) County.

Tuesday 4pm to midnight: Light to moderate snow areawide, then decreasing through the overnight hours.

CBS

There's a potential for snowfall totals to exceed 6 inches in parts of the northwest suburbs, where snow will continue throughout the day on Tuesday. Areas that see a cold rain in the afternoon, will see some of the morning snowfall melt through the afternoon.

Looking ahead, we're watching for the potential for another winter storm on Friday. Due to much colder air, snowfall amounts could be higher with this second storm. Coldest air of the season will follow this storm with highs in the teens on Sunday and falling to around zero Sunday night. Stay tuned.

CBS