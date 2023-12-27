Chicago mayor says city is almost at capacity as more migrants dropped off in suburbs

Chicago mayor says city is almost at capacity as more migrants dropped off in suburbs

Chicago mayor says city is almost at capacity as more migrants dropped off in suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mayor Brandon Johnson said the City of Chicago is almost at capacity with migrants, even as more asylum seekers were making their way to the suburbs and other towns and villages in the area.

As of Wednesday, Chicago has received more than 26,000 asylum seekers. At least 10 buses of additional migrants were expected to arrive on Wednesday. Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) said at least three buses arrived in the suburbs on Tuesday.

Some local leaders met with Johnson about what to do. Johnson also met with the mayors of Denver and New York to talk about what happens next. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza had the story.

"Without significant intervention from the federal government, this mission will not be sustained," Johnson said Wednesday.

Even as the city is nearing capacity, migrants continue to make their way via buses onto Metra trains and into the city. Chicago counted at least 19 buses, that officials know of. CBS 2 called around and asked local suburban communities how many asylum seekers they've received.

Buses have stopped as far as Kankakee, about 50 miles south of Chicago. Other communities like Fox River Grove, Elmhurst, Aurora, Naperville, Lockport, and University Park also reported receiving buses. By CBS 2's tally, there have been at least 28 buses that have dropped migrants off in suburban communities.

"We've received migrants in the middle of the night with little to no coordination," Johnson said.

Johnson met virtually Wednesday with Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and New York Mayor Eric Adams to discuss their joint efforts to secure more federal funding to care for migrants.

"We also need better coordination at the border," said Johnson.

Chicago's mayor also met with leaders in other Illinois suburbs to connect with those who are receiving migrants they were not expecting. He said buses were "literally dropping families off in the middle of nowhere."

"I don't think anyone was prepared for the enormity," said Elizabeth Scott, the village manager of south suburban University Park.

Scott reported that at least 15 buses have stopped in her village since Friday. About 130 families decided to stay in University Park.

"We're trying to absorb as many as we can, however being a small community, we just don't have all the resources that we need," she said.

One bus actually dropped people off in the middle of a cornfield.

"They're walking down the street," Scott said. "Toddlers with no coats."

Even though the city anticipated about 10 buses arriving on Wednesday, no one know where they'll stop.

"By the time we get word, it's really us at that point trying to be reactive instead of proactive," Scott said.