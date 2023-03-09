Watch CBS News
Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson attending mayoral forum at DuSable Black History Museum tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago voters will get another chance to hear from the two men who want to be mayor.

Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas will offer their views on the issues tonight at the DuSable Black History Museum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The forum is meant to present the candidates' platforms to a diverse audience.

As a reminder, elections will take place next month, but you don't have to wait until election day to cast your vote in the run-off.

Early voting starts on March 20th. You can also apply for a vote-by-mail ballot.

Just go to chicagoelections.gov and click apply to vote by mail.

Your ballot must be postmarked by April 4th in order to be counted.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 8:07 AM

