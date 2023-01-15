Chicago mayoral candidates to participate in two more forums Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two more forums in the race for Chicago Mayor

Candidates gathering yesterday as well - addressing abortion, crime, and police reform.

And there's a lot more in store for Sunday.

There's two different forums planned for Sunday where we will hear from the candidates for a second round this weekend.

Saturday's forum drawing lots of people to the Chicago Temple Building in the Loop where eight out of nine candidates addressed several issues including discrimination, gun violence, and police reform.

"I am committed to the full implementation of the consent decree. It's been 5 years and we've fallen way too short of the recommendations and the court order that requires that implementation," said U.S. Illinois Rep. Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia.

"We've had to change windows in our home from bullets that have came through our home. We've had to cover our children countless times as gunshots have broken outside of our home," said Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson.

Still ahead for candidates on Sunday is a form at the historic Quinn Chapel AME Church near 24th and Wabash. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

We've also got the 47th ward candidates forum at 5 p.m. at Lane Tech College Prep near Addison and Western.

It's not clear exactly which candidates will be in attendance on Sunday, but organizers are expecting at least 500 people to show up.

The Chicago mayoral election will be on Feb. 28.