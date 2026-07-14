Liam Stanton enters Chicago's 2027 mayoral race

Small business owner Liam Stanton has entered Chicago's 2027 mayoral race.

Stanton, who was born and raised in Rogers Park, said he has spent his career "building and fixing organizations, bringing people together to get things done."

As a dad of two, he is focused on universal childcare and affordable family-sized housing. According to his campaign website, revitalizing The Loop, supporting small businesses, and restoring public safety are also among his priorities.

He announced his candidacy in February, along with his intent to reform City Hall.

Staton released the following statement in part: