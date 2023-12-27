Chicago mayor says city is almost at capacity as more migrants dropped off in suburbs Mayor Brandon Johnson said the City of Chicago is almost at capacity with migrants, even as more asylum seekers were making their way to the suburbs and other towns and villages in the area. As of Wednesday, Chicago has received more than 26,000 asylum seekers. At least 10 buses of additional migrants were expected to arrive on Wednesday. Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) said at least three buses arrived in the suburbs on Tuesday.