Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signs executive order for stricter data center regulations, calls for a temporary moratorium

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order on Tuesday creating stricter data center regulations and a dedicated Data Center Task Force.

"Before AI accelerates any faster, the city is taking steps now to protect Chicagoans from the impacts of data center development while we undertake the comprehensive work that's necessary to establish stronger permanent protections for our communities," Johnson said.

The mayor also called on the City Council to pass a temporary moratorium on new data centers and expansions of existing facilities while the city develops permanent regulations.

"Chicagoans have voiced concerns around data center impacts-from energy affordability and grid reliability to pollution and water consumption-that should be urgently addressed," said City Government Affairs Director at the Illinois Environmental Council, Iyana Simba.

The move follows similar actions in other major cities, including Denver in May and New York statewide in July 2026.

The order Johnson signed on Tuesday tightens air pollution control permit reviews, sets new noise rules, and requires a cross-departmental review of data center impacts on energy, water, and cumulative environmental and community effects.

"Chicago will not allow unchecked development to strain our water supply, drive up energy costs, or compromise the health of our communities," Johnson said.

There are "approximately 39" data centers in Chicago, according to a news release from the mayor's office, most built under now-outdated frameworks that did not account for their scale.

Modern data centers can place significant pressure on electricity grids and water systems while also contributing to localized noise and air quality impacts, the release states.

Noise complaints are a common concern from residents living near data centers. In March, the Aurora City Council approved restrictions for new data centers after residents complained they could hear the noise "all the time."

Most data centers in the Chicago area rely on municipal drinking water to cool their computers and equipment, which often evaporates.

Other Illinois cities, including Bloomington and Normal, have also enacted data center moratoriums.

The executive order is built upon policy recommendations made in July by the City's Sustainable Data Centers Working Group, which was established in 2024 and met monthly over the last year to develop them.

If the City Council passes a temporary moratorium, the council's action would take over, giving the city time to develop permanent rules.

"We are open to innovation and investment, but it must be done responsibly, transparently, and in partnership with the people most affected," Johnson said.

The Data Centers Task Force is set to begin work immediately and is co-chaired by the Mayor's Chief Sustainability Officer and the Chief of Policy.