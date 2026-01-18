Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson challenges Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to friendly wager over Bears-Rams playoff game

As the Chicago Bears prepared to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round playoff game on Sunday, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson challenged Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to a friendly wager on the game.

The two mayors agreed that if the Bears win Sunday night, Chicago's Eli's Cheesecake will send a super-sized Bear Down-themed cheesecake to Los Angeles and Mayor Bass.

If the Rams win, Los Angeles' Cielito Lito will send some of its famous taquitos to Chicago.

"When it comes to our sports teams and our food scene, Chicago is second-to-none," Mayor Johnson said in a news release. "While Chicagoans are enjoying the sweet taste of victory, Angelenos can bury their sorrows in some delicious cheesecake from a Chicago institution. Bear down!"

"While I am a big fan of Mayor Johnson and Chicago's food scene, he is sorely mistaken if he thinks he will be sending me an Eli's cheesecake after today's game," fired back Mayor Bass in the release. "I can't wait to celebrate another Rams win and for Mayor Johnson to get a big order of taquitos from L.A.'s famous Cielito Lindo. Go Rams!"

Eli's Cheesecake is pleased to be part of the action too. Eli's president Marc Schulman noted that Mayor Harold Washington brought Eli's Cheesecake to New Orleans for Super Bowl XX on Jan. 26, 1986, in which the Bears beat the New England Patriots 46-10.