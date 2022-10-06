Chicago Marathon Expo kicks off Thursday ahead of race this weekend

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) – This weekend more than 40,000 runners are set to take off across the city for the Chicago Marathon - the largest group since before the pandemic.

But before the feet hit the pavement, the Marathon Expo kicks off Thursday.

The expo opens at 11 a.m. at the Lakeside Center at McCormick Place.

It is free and open to the public and you don't need to be participating in the marathon to attend.

Those who are running can also pick up their race packet.

The expo runs through Saturday evening.

October 6, 2022

