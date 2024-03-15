Chicago man charged in deadly South Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood in January.

Kendall Fleming, 27, was arrested by Chicago police and members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday in the 1400 block of East 76th Street.

He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

On Jan. 12, around 8:30 p.m., the victim was found by police with a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Further investigation revealed that the victim was arguing with another man, later identified as Fleming, who pulled out a firearm and shot him before fleeing into a nearby residence.

Fleming was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Friday.

No further information was immediately available.