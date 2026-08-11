Chicago man charged with DUI in crash that killed woman in Lakeview

A Chicago man has been charged with drunk driving in a string of hit-and-run crashes that left a woman dead over the weekend in the Lakeview neighborhood.

Miroslaw Ciszek, 34, has been charged with one felony count each of aggravated DUI and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, and three misdemeanor counts of DUI.

Police said, around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, a woman walked in between two parked cars and into the street in the 1400 block of West Irving Park Road, when she was hit by a dark blue sedan.

The driver fled the scene, headed west on Irving Park Road, and hit an SUV, which then hit a black sedan.

After the second collision, the driver from the dark SUV tried to detain the man responsible for the crashes, but that man got in his car and drove off again before he hit a tree in front of Lake View High School.

At that point, witnesses told police the man ran off and entered a building in the 4000 block of North Ashland Avenue.

According to a police arrest report, that driver, later identified as Ciszek, was found a short time later sitting in Helen Zatterbeg Park, a small playground in between a pair of homes in the 4200 block of North Hermitage Avenue. Ciszek was taken into custody and his blood alcohol level was later measured at .104, above the legal limit of .08.

The woman who was hit by Ciszek's car was pronounced dead at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. She was identified as 25-year-old Sarah Milcarek of Columbia, Missouri.

The other two drivers involved, both men, declined medical attention.

Ciszek was due to appear in court on Tuesday.