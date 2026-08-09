CPD: Woman hit, killed by car in Chicago's Lakeview community, driver then causes more crashes

A woman is dead after a chain of hit-and-run crashes on the northern end of Chicago's Lakeview community Saturday night.

The woman who died was the only one on foot in the chain of events. Police said not only did the driver responsible not stop after he hit the woman, but he also crashed into other cars and then kept going.

Police said at 9:22 p.m., a 25-year-old woman walked between two parked cars on the street in the 1400 block of West Irving Park Road, west of Southport Avenue, when she was hit by a dark blue car.

The man driving the dark blue car kept going, heading west on Irving Park Road and striking a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle, police saidsaid. This caused a chain-reaction crash in which the SUV hit a black car.

After the second collision, the driver from the dark SUV tried to detain the man behind the crashes, but he got in his car and drove off again. He hit a tree in front of Lake View High School.

At that point, the man ran off and entered a building in the 4000 block of North Ashland Avenue. He was located and taken into custody with charges pending Sunday morning.

The woman who was hit by the car was pronounced dead at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. The other two drivers involved, both men, declined medical attention.

The name of the woman who died has not been released.