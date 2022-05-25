Chicago man charged with stealing vehicle, gun possession in Villa Park; 1 suspect remains loose

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged in connection to a stolen vehicle in Villa Park on Tuesday.

Around 9:50 p.m., Elmhurst police assisted Villa Park police that was in pursuit of a white BMW sedan that was reported stolen. The vehicle traveling east on North Avenue before heading eastbound on I-290, police said.

The vehicle was disabled on I-290, east of Vallette Street near the Elmhurst and Village of Berkley border.

The driver, described as a black male wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, ran from the vehicle. The passenger, a 25-year-old Chicago man, was taken into custody at the scene.

Three firearms were located inside the stolen vehicle, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle remains loose following several mutually aided searches in the areas of southeast Elmhurst and southwest Berkely.

The passenger of the vehicle was charged by Villa Park Police with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and unlawful use or possession of weapons by a convicted felon.

The investigation to identify the driver of the vehicle remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Elmhurst Police Department at 630-530-3050.