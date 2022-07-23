Chicago Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at CPD officers during traffic stop last month

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged with attempted murder after shooting at officers during a traffic stop back in June.

Jabari Edwards, 28, is charged with two felony counts of attempted murder to the first degree, and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Members of the Chicago Police Department and the US Marshal Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force took Edwards into custody on July 13, in the 3600 block of Bauer Drive in Burlington, Iowa.

On June 1, two officers were in a marked squad car attempting a traffic stop in the 6100 block of South Paulina Street around 5:42 p.m., according to Police Supt. David Brown.

The vehicle officers were trying to pull over first sped up, and then slowed down to come in parallel with the squad car, Brown said. At that point, someone in the car started firing a gun at the officers.

A police source with direct knowledge of the incident said two shots were fired at the squad car. One bullet hit a door. The other went through the windshield. Officer Fernanda Ballesteros, who was driving, was shot in the head.

The officer who had been in the passenger seat drove the wounded officer to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to Brown.

Officer Ballesteros was released from the hospital days later, A police source said she has been on the job for three years.

He is due in bond court Saturday.