Chicago man charged in Northwest Side shooting that left 1 dead, another hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man was charged in the shooting that left another man dead and a woman critically hurt on the city's Northwest Side last month.

Anthony Maldonado, 23, was arrested on Wednesday in the 4800 block of West Wolfram Street.

He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder.

On Saturday, June 15, just after 2:30 a.m., two victims, a man, 30, and a woman, 31, were inside a vehicle in the 3000 block of North Cicero Avenue when they were approached by an unknown vehicle, and someone from within fired shots.

The victims self-transported to Community First Hospital. The man was struck in the flank and was pronounced dead. The woman was struck in the body and was in critical condition.

Maldonado is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Friday.

No further information was immediately available.