Chicago man charged with murder for 2025 stabbing in Avondale

A man is charged with murder for a stabbing last summer in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood, police said.

On July 8, 2025, a 39-year-old man was found stabbed and unresponsive in the 3400 block of N. Kimball Avenue. CPD said the man died at the scene, but it was not clear when the stabbing took place.

Thursday police said 48-year-old Tomas Velasquez-Argueta of Chicago had been charged with one count of first-degree murder in the stabbing.

Police said he was arrested Wednesday by CPD and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in Evanston.

No further details about Velasquez-Argueta were released, including any further information about the circumstances around the stabbing. He is due in court Friday.