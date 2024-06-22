Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged in deadly Northwest Side shooting

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged with shooting another man, killing him on Chicago's Northwest Side earlier this year.

Javier LeBron, 40, was arrested on Thursday just after 3:30 p.m. by members of the Area Five Homicide Support Team in the 2600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. He was charged with a felony count each for first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with no FOID card.

Police said that LeBron was identified as the person who, on April 13, shot and killed a 29-year-old man in the 2600 block of North Sawyer Avenue in Logan Square.

He was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.                      

No further information was immediately available. 

