Chicago man charged in deadly Northwest Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged with shooting another man, killing him on Chicago's Northwest Side earlier this year.

Javier LeBron, 40, was arrested on Thursday just after 3:30 p.m. by members of the Area Five Homicide Support Team in the 2600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. He was charged with a felony count each for first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with no FOID card.

Police said that LeBron was identified as the person who, on April 13, shot and killed a 29-year-old man in the 2600 block of North Sawyer Avenue in Logan Square.

He was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

No further information was immediately available.