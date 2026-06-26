Chicago man accused of running Signal group used to plan alleged UFC White House attack plot

A 20-year-old Chicago man was arrested in connection with an alleged plot to attack the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House earlier this month.

According to an indictment from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, 20-year-old Alexander Iniguez Mercado was arrested after investigators determined he was the administrator and member of Signal messaging groups, including "members who appeared to communicate with others regarding the planning of a violent attack targeting the UFC event at the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 14, 2026."

The indictment stated the FBI spoke with Mercado and asked about plans to travel to D.C., and Mercado allegedly denied those plans and "uninstalled the Signal application on his phone."

He was arrested on Thursday, and the DOJ said Mercado was charged with obstruction of justice.

"Obstructing justice in a law enforcement investigation into a planned violent domestic attack is a profoundly serious offense," U.S. Attorney Andrew S. Boutros said. "The investigation in this case involved serious threats to public safety, including the safety of President Donald J. Trump ... other members of government, as well as the many attendees and athletes who attended the event at the White House."

Mercado is expected in federal court in Chicago on Friday at 3 p.m. The obstruction of justice charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison.

The Department of Justice said seven other people across multiple states have been charged in connection with the planning of the attack. According to the charges, Tycen C. Proper, 19, of Danville, Ohio; Bryan Omar Roa, 24, of Calimesa, California; Michael Alan Thomas, 32, of Pinon Hills, California; Daniel K. Eskridge, 32, of Kidder, Missouri; and Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez, 31, of Omaha, Nebraska, conspired to plan and execute a mass casualty event.

Court records released last week detail the alleged plot to use small drones carrying explosives and snipers to target senior government officials and wealthy attendees.

The White House hosted the UFC fight series on Sunday — President Trump's 80th birthday — as part of the celebrations of the nation's 250th anniversary. Thousands turned out to watch the fights on the White House South Lawn, where Mr. Trump sat in the front row.