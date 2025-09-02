Watch CBS News
Chicago Macy's Walnut Room giving early access to Christmas reservations for anniversary diners

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

If you dine at the Walnut Room during the 118th anniversary celebration this month, you'll get a special treat: early access to holiday reservations.

The iconic restaurant in what used to be the Marshall Fields building is celebrating its 118th anniversary from Sept. 3 through Sept. 23.

The anniversary menu features favorites as well as specials from its history, including their salad and sandwich combo from 1917, the seafood Louie open-faced sandwich from the 1970s, the peach basket from the 1990s, and cocktails from the 1970s.

If you eat there during this celebration, you'll get early access for Christmas reservations. Everyone else can start planning their holiday visits starting on Sept. 25. 

