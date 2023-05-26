Watch CBS News
Chicago Legacy Hula at Field Museum opens publicly Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Field Museum's new hula exhibit opens to the public today.

Chicago's Legacy Hula explores the history of hula and the migration of native Hawaiians to Chicago.

It also honors four master teachers of hula who brought the tradition to the city.

The exhibit opens today and tomorrow with a celebration that will include performances, feather work demonstrations, music, and other activities.

First published on May 26, 2023 / 8:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

