Chicago leaders vow to keep Election Day safe for voters and poll workers

Chicago leaders vow to keep Election Day safe for voters and poll workers

Chicago leaders vow to keep Election Day safe for voters and poll workers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There tight security around Chicago, as President Joe Biden is expected to arrive in the area Friday evening.

The president making his final push for Illinois Democrats ahead of Election Day. City leaders are vowing to keep voters safe at the polls.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office, along with Chicago police, detailed plans to keep the city's 2,000 polling places safe. Officers will be out in full force Tuesday, and are also securing warehouses storing election equipment.

The Cook County State's Attorneys Office is standing ready to respond to any reports of voter fraud.

Stay with CBS 2 for live Election Night coverage. You can join us all night on our streaming service CBS News Chicago and watch us on Pluto TV or the CBS News app beginning at 7:00 p.m.

CBS News Chicago now available nationwide on Pluto TV https://t.co/oMB0P1Svtc pic.twitter.com/UMnrBLzg10 — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) November 4, 2022