Man killed, 2 others hurt in Chicago Lawn shooting, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed, and two others were wounded following a shooting in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Wednesday night.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue.

Chicago police say the victims were standing on the sidewalk when two unknown people approached and fired shots in their direction.

A 41-year-old man was struck in the head and died at the scene.

A 51-year-old man was hit in his right leg. He was treated by the Chicago fire crews and then taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The third victim, a 37-year-old man, was shot in the arm and leg. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition.

As of Thursday, no one is in custody,

Area 1 detectives were investigating.