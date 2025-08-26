Unions announce Chicago Labor Day rally, march "Workers Over Billionaires"

A coalition of organizers in Chicago were joined by Mayor Brandon Johnson to announce Labor Day rally and march called "Workers Over Billionaires."

The rally and march will be held on Monday, Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Haymarket Memorial at 151 North Desplaines Street.

The march was planned in partnership with the AFL-CIO, the May Day Strong coalition, the Chicago Teachers Union, the Chicago Federation of Labor and other elected leaders, unions and organizers. They said the purpose is to "stand united against President Trump's attacks on working people as he cuts off Medicaid access for millions, rips up federal union contracts, and now threatens an unlawful takeover of Chicago."