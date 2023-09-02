Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Labor Day Parade, Eddie Fest kicks off in Pullman Saturday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Labor Day Parade, Eddie Fest happening in Pullman
Labor Day Parade, Eddie Fest happening in Pullman 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Labor Day Parade and Eddie Fest returns Saturday.

This year's event will take place at a new location.

The annual parade will now step off at noon in the Pullman neighborhood near 108th and Cottage Grove.

It will continue south on Cottage Grove before wrapping up at 113th Street.

Eddie Fest will immediately start after the parade, inside Arcade and Pullman Parks.

Guests can enjoy food, games, and floats representing dozens of local unions. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 2, 2023 / 9:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.