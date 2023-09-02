Chicago Labor Day Parade, Eddie Fest kicks off in Pullman Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Labor Day Parade and Eddie Fest returns Saturday.

This year's event will take place at a new location.

The annual parade will now step off at noon in the Pullman neighborhood near 108th and Cottage Grove.

It will continue south on Cottage Grove before wrapping up at 113th Street.

Eddie Fest will immediately start after the parade, inside Arcade and Pullman Parks.

Guests can enjoy food, games, and floats representing dozens of local unions.