Crowds brave a little mud for Chicago Italian Beef Fest in Jefferson Park

Slow-roasted beef was piled high in Chicago's Jefferson Memorial Park on Sunday afternoon.

The inaugural Chicago Italian Beef Fest has been under way at the park, at 4822 N. Long Ave. in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, since Friday.

On Saturday, winds took down tents and merchandise amid heavy rain.

But the weather was better on Sunday, and a little bit of mud did not stop people from eating and listening to live music.

The event featured a variety of restaurants that each served their take on the classic Chicago sandwich — including Bust Outs, Byron's Hot Dogs, Carm's Little Italy, Chef Ciccio, Geona Italian Concession, Leona's Restaurant, and Trogo Kitchen Market.

Musical acts on Sunday included rock cover band Bucket Number Six, rock and blues band The Wild Chicago, Elton John tribute group Simply Elton, and The Chicago Experience — a tribute group honoring Chicago the band.

Other familiar Chicago acts, including 80s party band Sixteen Candles, also appeared at the festival this past weekend.

The festival was set to run through 10 p.m. Sunday.