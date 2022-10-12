Watch CBS News
Chicago International Film Festival hosting opening night block party Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you've always wanted to walk the red carpet, you'll have a chance to do so Wednesday night.

The Chicago International Film Festival is holding an opening night block party. They'll roll out the red carpet in front of the music box theatre along with music, food trucks, and drinks along Southport Avenue.

The block party is free and runs from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. tonight. There are opening night films at the Music Box AT 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. - which require a separate ticket.

The 58th Chicago International Film Festival runs through Sunday, Oct. 23.

