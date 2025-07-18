Chicago Inspector General Deborah Witzburg announces she will not seek another term

Chicago Inspector General Deborah Witzburg announces she will not seek another term

Chicago Inspector General Deborah Witzburg announced she will not seek another term.

The decision comes after Chicago's City Council approved new ethics reforms that would give the inspector general more latitude. The new ordinance would give them more access to certain records and limit when a city lawyer can attend investigative interviews.

Witzburg was appointed inspector general in 2022 for a four-year term by former Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

In a statement, she said she looks forward to passing along a more effective and independent office.

"We will have a great deal to do and to say between now and April, and then I will happily pass a more effective, more independent OIG along to its next steward," Witzburg said.

Witzburg began working at the Office of Inspector General in 2016, and was named deputy inspector general for public safety -- the office's No. 2 position -- in 2019.

