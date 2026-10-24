Chicago Housing Authority holds 19th annual "Operation Warm" event

The Chicago Housing Authority held its annual "Operation Warm" event on Saturday to get people better ready for the winter season.

This is the program's 19th year providing families and kids living in public housing with new, warm clothes and jackets.

Dozens of organizations were on site offering resources and services from free haircuts for kids to COVID and flu shots.

New this year, thousands of free books were given away.

"We've got 15,000 brand new books. Every single kid who comes here today will be able to pick out four brand new books," said Kristen Hamer, CHA director of corporate and external partnerships. "We have 5,000 coats, so we've got 5,000 children who will receive a brand new winter coat."

Since 2008, the event has distributed more than 200,000 coats to CHA kids.