Chicago House Music Festival and Conference on Friday and Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The annual Chicago House Music Festival and Conference returns this weekend.

The conference will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday at the Chicago Cultural Center. It will include a photo presentation on the history of house music, a fireside chat with house music legend Robert Owens, and various panel discussions.

Then the festival will be at the Humboldt Park Boathouse on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., as part of Taste of Chicago Humboldt Park.

Performers include Siddiqu Muhammad from Chicago Fit 4 Life, Noshaluv, J.Star, Roy Davis Jr., DJ Psycho-B, and more.

Vendors at Taste of Chicago Humboldt Park include Chicago's Doghouse, Delicias Tacos, Gaby's Funnel Cakes, La Guerita Mexican Snack, Robinson No. 1 Ribs, Soul & Smoke, and more.