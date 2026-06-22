Chicago Hounds rugby team clinches championship, finishes season undefeated

The Chicago Hounds won their first-ever championship over the weekend, in just their fourth year of existence.

It was a soggy day as the Hounds took on the California Legion at the Major League Rugby Championship at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview.

As documented in American Rugby News, Chris Hilsenbeck opened scoring for the Hounds in a kicking exchange, and scored again to make it 10-0 after just eight minutes.

The Hounds were in full control throughout the game with a dominant 35-17 win, not only clinching the championship, but completing the first undefeated season in league history.