Undefeated Chicago Hounds aim for first Major League Rugby title against California Legion

The Chicago Hounds will try to cap off their magical season with a Major League Rugby championship Sunday.

Just four years into the franchise's existence, they became the first team in league history to finish a regular season undefeated.

They continued their dominance in the semifinals with a 59-22 blowout win to put themselves in the league championship match Sunday against the California Legion.

"It's been an incredible achievement from everyone involved. The first year, we had a plan, we had high hopes, it didn't quite work out, but since then we've trended upwards, and we had the ultimate goal to be here in the final in Chicago, and we've achieved that," said Hounds forward Maclean Jones. "I knew pretty early it was really special."

That championship game is Sunday night at 7 p.m. at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview.