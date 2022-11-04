Watch CBS News
Chicago's Hot Chocolate Run kicks off this weekend

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago's Hot Chocolate Run kicks off this weekend, and it's raising money for a good cause. 

Money raised from the race will go St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Race coordinator Brad Scudder said over the last two years the race has raise over $785,000 for the hospital. 

He said there will be a 5K, 10K and a 15K. 

"We've got something for everybody," Scudder said. 

Race officials said all donations received will support St. Jude in the fight against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. 

