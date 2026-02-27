Watch CBS News
Local News

New book "Chicago Homes" celebrates history of ordinary Chicago living spaces

By Zak Spector,
Dana Kozlov
Dana Kozlov
Anchor/Reporter
Dana Kozlov is an Emmy Award-winning political investigative reporter for CBS2 Chicago. Prior to joining the station in 2003, she worked at WGN, CNN Chicago and WEEK-TV in Peoria, where she began her journalism career in 1992.
Read Full Bio
Dana Kozlov

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Chicago is famous for its skyline and marquee architecture, but out in the residential neighborhoods the buildings where people live, eat and work can be just as fascinating.

They are the focus of the recently released book "Chicago Homes" by Carla Bruni and Phil Thompson. The book celebrates the history and architecture of ordinary city living spaces and explains how history, culture and science shaped the way they were built.

"The point was, why does a Chicago home look like a Chicago home?" Bruni said. "It's kind of a way to get people to care more about their homes. The more we know, the more we care. I'm always a big advocate of preventing teardowns and preserving our architecture.

That includes things like Chicago's signature bungalows, or the city's courtyard apartment and condo buildings.

Some were built to enhance social experiences, some were built for affordability and to accommodate rapid rises in migrant and immigrant populations as people through history moved to the city. But however they started, over time they became beloved.

"Our neighborhoods are where we live. You walk through a Chicago neighborhood, you know you're in Chicago," Bruni said. "This is really the heart of the city All the people who work downtown live here too. It's just really what makes us unique."

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue