Chicago Home Depot stores offering 99 cent smoke detectors this weekend for Fire Prevention Week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As part of Fire Prevention Week, Home Depot stores in Chicago are offering smoke detectors for only 99 cents through Sunday, while supplies last.

It's the fourth year the Chicago Fire Department is partnering with Home Depot to ensure that everyone in the city has access to an affordable and effective fire safety tool.

"It definitely saves lives," said Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt. "We don't want to lose anybody to a fire death. So having a working smoke detector means a lot."

So far this year, there have been 21 fire deaths in Chicago, compared to 37 at this time last year, a 42% drop.

"That sounds good, but we want to get it down even more than that," Nance-Holt said. "I hope and pray that this trend continues, and there comes a day when there is no loss of life due to fire."

All 11 Home Depot stores in Chicago will have 99 cent smoke detectors available through Sunday, while supplies last. Each store started the program with 1,100 smoke detectors available at that price.

"Please, we encourage you, if you don't have a working smoke detector, or if your smoke detector is coming up for expiration, now is the time. Check that smoke detector. Replace it. This is a tremendous opportunity," said CFD District Chief Walter Schroeder.

Smoke detectors generally last about 10 years before they need to be replaced. Your smoke detector should have an expiration date on it. If not, some signs that it's time to replace your smoke detector include if it's turning yellow; if it chirps pretty much all the time, even if it has fresh batteries or is hardwired; if it doesn't make a sound when you press the test button; or if it repeatedly goes off for no reason.