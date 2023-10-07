Youth football team claims Chicago Park District punishing them after shooting during game at Mandrake Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Hellcats youth football team claimed the Chicago Park District is discouraging local high schools from hosting Hellcats games, after a man was shot during a game last week.

Two men approached a 29-year-old man at Mandrake Park, at 3858 S. Cottage Grove Ave., last Saturday and shot him in the leg and hip. It happened at halftime of a Hellcats game.

Now the team is scrambling to find new places to play after at least two schools canceled on them.

"That's the whole purpose of the Chicago Park District. I mean, it's to support these groups, not penalize them," said team sponsor Early Walker.

The team said they have not heard directly from the Park District itself about all this. They believe the Park District is unfairly punishing kids for violence they had nothing to do with.

"We don't want to be seen in a negative light. Everything that we're doing is 100 percent positive," said Hellcats coach Vaughn Harris.

"We just want to sit down and do what's necessary, so that we can ensure the safety of our kids and our families within the program," said Hellcats vice president Ralph Colton.

In a statement, a Park District spokesperson the Hellcats don't have the necessary permit to use Mandrake Park facilities, or any other Park District site.

"The Park District is fully committed to delivery enriching programming to youth citywide, and offers a range of youth sports programs to encourage Chicago's resident to engage in extracurricular activities in their neighborhood parks. Specifically at Mandrake Park, youth have access to free youth Inner City Flag Football and teen-targeted Teen Clubs, as well as Park Kids after-school programming for an affordable cost," Park District spokeswoman Irene Tostado wrote in an email. "The Chicago Park District requires park gatherings of 50 or more to have a permit to ensure that all park users may enjoy use of park facilities safely. The private football league, named The Hellcats, does not have a standing permit or partnership agreement for use of the Mandrake Park facilities or the fields at any other Park District location, as is required of all football teams that are not part of the Park District's regular programming."