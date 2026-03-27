Police searching for Chicago Heights woman last seen near Obama Presidential Library

Police are searching for a Chicago Heights woman who was last seen near the Obama Presidential Library.

The Cook County Sheriff's Police said Janeil Jackson, 36, was reported missing on Thursday and is considered endangered. She was last seen near 6001 South Stony Island.

Police said Jackson is 4 feet 11 inches tall and has short black hair. She was last seen wearing a dark coat, dark pants, a brown purse and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cook County Sheriff's Police at 708-865-4896 or 847-635-1188.