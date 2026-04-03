2 dead, 3 injured in Chicago Heights car crash

Two people were killed, and three others were injured in a crash on Friday afternoon in Chicago Heights.

Police said that around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a five-vehicle crash at the intersection of Chicago Road and Joe Orr Road.

Two of the drivers involved in the crash were pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the victims was identified as 45-year-old Tyra Willingham from Chicago Heights. The second victim has yet to be identified as of Saturday.

Three juveniles were taken to hospitals with injuries, but their conditions were not immediately available.

The South Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team was investigating the cause of the crash.