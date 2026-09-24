Chicago health department warning of 3 more measles exposures at Union Station

The Chicago Department of Public Health is warning commuters of three measles exposures at Union Station this month.

CDPH said two confirmed cases of measles in people who traveled through the train station at 255 South Canal Street on the following dates:

Saturday, September 12, between 8:45 p.m. and midnight

Sunday, September 13, between 1:40 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 10, between 10:25 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

A measles case was reported at Union Station last month on August 27 after 8 p.m. and August 28.

Health officials said anyone who may have been exposed should look out for symptoms, including a rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes.

Symptoms can take from seven to 21 days to appear. Anyone with symptoms connected to this exposure should contact health officials by phone before seeking in-person medical treatment.

The MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) vaccine is available to all Chicago residents at no cost at CDPH's Immunization Clinics.