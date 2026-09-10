Chicago health department warning of potential measles exposure at Union Station

The Chicago Department of Public Health is warning commuters of a potential measures exposure at Union Station last month.

CDPH said said a person with a confirmed case of measles traveled through the train station, at 255 South Canal Street, between August 27 after 8 p.m. and August 28.

Officials the exact date and time of the exposure is unknown at this time.

Health officials said anyone who may have been exposed should look out for symptoms including a rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

Symptoms can take from seven to 21 days to appear. Anyone with symptoms connected to this exposure should contact heatlh officials by phone before seeking in-person medical treatment.

The MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) vaccine is available to all Chicago residents at no cost at CDPH's Immunization Clinics.